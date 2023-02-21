Sellas Tetteh receives GHC50K from gov’t 14 years after winning U20 World Cup

- Advertisement -

The government of Ghana, through the Sports Ministry, has presented an amount of GHC50,000 to Sellas Tetteh, the winning coach of the U20 World Cup in 2009.

The raw cash was presented to the now-ailing coach by the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, on behalf of President Akufo-Addo.

Sellas Tetteh won the U20 World Cup 2009 with the Black Satellites in Egypt by beating Brazil on penalties.

Due to ill health, Sellas Tetteh has not been active in his role as coach, and as a result, he has had to rely largely on the benevolence of his benefactors.

He had bitterly complained about not receiving a penny from the state even after winning the World Cup in 2009 with the likes of Andre Dede Ayew, Samuel Inkoom, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, et al.

Meanwhile, players he had once coached, like Dede Ayew, have made donations to him to support his health and livelihood.