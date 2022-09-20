type here...
I’m selling my virginity for Ghc5000 for one month – 22-year-old 3rd year Legon Student

By Mr. Tabernacle
Slay Queen
Gone are the days when the pride of being a virgin was most cherished. But these days, if you are a virgin it looks like you’re far behind the ‘modern systems’.

Virginity is not treasured again especially among the growing youth in this what they call the ‘Modern World’ 21st Century.

A young beautiful lady (according to her own description) has set tongues waging and charged up some men in their trousers after publicly declaring to break her virginity.

In a chat made public, the young girl revealed that she is ready to sell her virginity for 5000 cedis for one month.

The 22-year-old girl described her features to entice ‘suitors’ who might be interested in the deal.

See post below;

