Selly Galley and husband, Praye Tietia reportedly welcome their 1st child (Photos)

Ghpage has picked up information that celebrity couple Praye Tiatia and wife Selly Galley have reportedly welcomed their first child, a bouncy baby boy.

The actress who has been searching for a child for years after her marriage is finally singing songs of praises unto the Most High God as her prayers have been answered.

This good tiding was broken by popular gossip blog, Cutie_Julls. He wrote; “Ghana, God has taken away one but one is still very intact, healthy and strong…It’s a bouncy baby boy”

Before this great story, Selly Galley dominated the major news portals after one Henewaa Piese called her (Selly) horror and barren on Instagram.

An angry Selly Galley Fiawoo spat venom in the face of the lady who came at her on social media. The actress rained curses on the lady so much that it transcended to her yet to be born generation.

She cursed her to a life of suffering and pain in a long message filled with spite. Henewaa’s comments clearly rubbed her in the wrong place.

