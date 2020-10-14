Selly Galley has spat venom in the face of a lady who called her horror and barren on Instagram.

The actress rained curses on the lady so much that it transcended to her yet to be born generation.

A picture posted by the renowned actress on ”No bra day” which fell on October 13, captioned ”No makeup, no filter Just @riovianskin glow” showed her without makeup.

Some fans sarcastically commented that they wanted to see some loose ”melons” and not her naturally pretty face.

A particularly awkward comment by one Instagram user who goes by the name Henewaa_Piesie2 read, ”horror face and barren woman”.

The actress and wife of Praye Tietia of the disbanded Praye group, in an even more awkward response, has cursed the lady in question for abusing her for no apparent reason.

She damned her to a life of misery and pain in a long message filled with spite. Henewaa’s comments clearly rubbed her in the wrong place.

Cyberbullying has been heavily spoken against and Selly Galley clearly has made an example of the lady in question.

Many may have diverging views on whether the celebrity’s action was necessary but one thing is that Selly’s reaction shows that Henewaa’s comment really hurt her.

Selly Galley Fiawoo and her husband, Cartel Big J aka Praye Tietia, tied the knot in September 2015 and have since been ridiculed in the media about childbirth.

Henewaa_Piesie2 obviously put salt in an old wound.