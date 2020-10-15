Selly Galley’s husband Praye Tietia finally reacts to Henewa’s comments

- Advertisement -

Musician Praye Tietia aka Cartel Big J, the husband of Selly Galley Fiawoo has subtly reacted to the news involving his woman and a netizen identified as Henewaa Piesie.

The netizen passed a bad comment on the photo of actress Selly Galley posted on ‘No Bra Day’. The lady commenting under the no-makeup photo of the actress wrote; ”horror face and barren woman”.

Obviously, Piesie’s ridiculous remarks punched a hole in Selly Galley’s heart which in turn coerced her to spit venom in her face, thereby cursing her and yet unborn generations.

Apparently, Selly has not uttered any word again following this incident even though the offender is going around begging others to mediate on her behalf.

Amid this social media tumult, Praye Tietia has taken to social media to calm the nerves of his beloved wife, Selly Galley with a lovely message.

He wrote; “Love conquers all”. The musician touched a lot of hearts with this message that was meant for his wife.

See post below;