GhPageNewsNurse commits suicide after girlfriend allegedly threatens to leave him
News

Nurse commits suicide after girlfriend allegedly threatens to leave him

By Mr. Tabernacle
A Senior Registered Nurse at the Kpasera CHPS Compound in the Mpaha Health Zone of the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region, Atinga Aniyiri David, has committed suicide.

Information gathered revealed that the deceased had a misunderstanding with his girlfriend, who threatened to leave him.

Unable to live with the threats, according to reports, the nurse decided to commit suicide.

He was seen by some residents hanging on a tree with a rope tied to his neck behind the facility.

The Assembly member for the area, Japo Mohammed, was contacted and he informed the police in Mpaha about the incident.

The deceased worked at the Mpaha Health Center before being transferred to Kpasera CHPS Compound two years ago.

The in charge of the facility and one other staff were not at the post when the incident happened.

At the time of filing this report, the body was being transported to the Damongo Government Hospital for autopsy and preservation

    Source:GHPAGE

