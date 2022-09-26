type here...
“My place in the Black Stars is guaranteed because I’m a senior player” – Dede Ayew

Black Stars skipper Andre Dede Ayew has said only senior players like him have guaranteed places in the team.

“The newcomers are talented, but we already have a strong team that qualified for the World Cup, so every position is competitive,”

“Apart from senior players who may have an advantage, I believe no one is guaranteed a place in the squad just yet. Everyone must prove their quality on the field and everyone has a chance, giving the coach more options and solutions, and formations, and I believe it is beneficial to have new players with the right mentality, he told Aljazeera.

As a player whose somewhat permanent place in the black Stars has rubbed many Ghanaians wrongly, Dede Ayew said his only focus is for the team to do well at the World Cup in Qatar.

“The players are good, and qualifying for the World Cup makes you very attractive. Why not let the boys come?”

“The door is open for any Ghanaian who wants to play for and help the country, but you must come with the same determination you put into your club, the same desire, and you cannot expect everything in your European club to be the same in the national team because there is a time for the team to adapt.”

The Black Stars lost in a friendly match to Brazil and will play Nicaragua on Tuesday September 27.

