Entertainment

They sent Lilwin and his team to hospital and left my husband and son to suffer- Mother of 3-year-old boy Lilwin k!lled speaks

By Musah Abdul

The mother to the 3-year-old boy and wife of the man involved in Lilwin’s accident has finally spoken about the issue for the first time.

The woman, whose real identity is yet to be found has confirmed that her son has bought his ticket to the land of silence following the accident.

However, the woman claims her son could have survived if the right thing had been done at the scene of the accident.

She divulged that even though Lilwin was the cause of the accident, he was the one people were empathizing with, leaving her husband and son to suffer.

According to her, after the incident, people at the scene rushed to send Lilwin and his team to the hospital for medical treatment.

Sadly enough, her son and husband were left in a pool of blood, as nobody at the scene cared about them.

Source:Ghpage

