Sergeant Ernest Addo-Mensah’s mother speaks

By Armani Brooklyn
Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah

The grieving mother of the late Sergeant Ernest Addo-Mensah has opened up for the first time following the untimely death of her son in the recent Ghana Armed Forces helicopter crash.

In an exclusive interview with NDA Media, she revealed the heartbreaking moments leading up to his death.

She recounted how her daughter-in-law broke down in tears after Sergeant Addo-Mensah informed her he had been assigned to accompany some VVIPs on a trip.

Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah

The bereaved mother disclosed that she had spent just one week with her son’s wife after their wedding.

Sergeant Addo-Mensah had also secured a U.S. visa and was making plans to resign from the army to pursue a new life abroad.

Tragically, his dreams were cut short when he died barely a month after marrying his sweetheart. His death has left his young wife and family devastated.

The strong mother also revealed she has not been able to watch the video of her burnt son and the seven others being moved from the forest in cocoa sacks.

Rev Owusu Bempah reacts to GAF helicopter crash

Bechem: SDA church members perish in a gory accident

Monday, August 11, 2025
