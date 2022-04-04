- Advertisement -

Spanish footballer Sergio Ramos has become the latest international brand to follow Ghanaian Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale since his feature on Beyonce’s Lion King got endorsed and followed by some big brands and celebrities outside the African continent.

But seems Shatta Wale has now gotten the attention of the former Real Madrid defender who now plays for the French side PSG.

See the screenshot below:

Sergio Ramos follows Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale after finding out that the footballer was following him reacted to it and declared the Spanish Captain his ‘Best player in the world’.

He shared a photo with the caption “My Best player in the world “Sergio Ramos” I greet you ?GOG”

See a screenshot of his post below:

Shatta Wale post

Well, Shatta is still crossing borders and we wait to hear of another international collaboration.