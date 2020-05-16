- Advertisement -

GhOne presenter Serwaa Amihere has expressed her willingness to settle down with an unknown person who just proposed to her on social media.

The presenter some hours ago posted a picture of herself on social media that got her fans liking and commenting on the photo.

One tweep whose name we only know as Shadrach commented on the photo by proposing marriage to the award-winning broadcaster.

He commented: “Serwaa let’s get married err”

See screenshot below:

However, in a quick response, Serwaa Amihere who responded in the affirmative told the fan to set the date.

She replied to the tweet saying: “Set a date”

See screenshot below: