Serwaa Amihere ‘schools’ campaigners of #FreeAkuapempoloo

News anchor with GhOne TV Serwaa Amihere can’t phantom as to why some Ghanaians including a good number of Celebrities are pleading for Akuapem Poloo to be freed.

According to the the TV personality, the actress has pleaded guilty which means she has admitted that she did wrong and deserved to be punished.

Serwaa is however shocked by the many calls by Ghanaians especially people who find themselves in the showbiz circles who are calling for Akuapem Poloo to be freed.

She added that even at the point where there has not been any sentence yet, some of these people are calling for to freed which can not be understandable.

“A person is convicted on her OWN PLEA.this means that the person accepts that he or she is wrong.the natural consequence of pleading guilty on your own volition means that you are ready to be punished. How are we asking for this person to be freed….

when the person has not yet been sentenced???Are we praying for the court to be “LENIENT” or are we asking that she should be “freed” ?????? Just asking…” The TV presenter posted on Twitter.

The Ghanaian actress and video vixen on Wednesday was remanded into a police custody by an Accra High court to undergo a pregnancy test after pleading guilty charges pressed against her for indecent exposure to the public.

Her sentence is set to be announced by the court on Friday, April 16th 2021.