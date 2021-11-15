- Advertisement -

Serwaa Amihere has slammed those who have called her, Nana Aba, and Bridget Otoo hypocrites for what they did to the blogger who tormented them on Twitter.

Some internet users believe Serwaa Amihere and her colleagues broke ethical guidelines by taking things personally with the man who had trolled and bullied them on Twitter, mocking him and even being trolled by others, implying that they could have done better as professionals.

In response, Serwaa Amihere referred to all of those people as hypocrites, urging them to return and have this conversation with her when people have bullied them to the point of suicidality, because only then will they understand what she and those bullied by this guy went through as a result of his tweets.

Serwaa Amihere, in response to another follower who stated that she might have done better by not subjecting the guy who bullied her to the social media bully, suggested that the follower purchase cupcakes for his bully if he happens to encounter one in person.

Serwaa continued that we’ll see whether they’re still talking about morals and ethics after they’ve been through a quarter of what they’ve been through at the hands of these bullies on those blasting them for not being ethical.

