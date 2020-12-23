type here...
GhPage Entertainment Serwaa Amihere and beautiful lookalike sister drop stunning photos ahead of Christmas
Entertainment

Serwaa Amihere and beautiful lookalike sister drop stunning photos ahead of Christmas

By Mr. Tabernacle
Serwaa Amihere and sister
Serwaa Amihere and sister
- Advertisement -

GhOne TV star news anchor Serwaa Amihere and her lookalike sister have caused massive stir on social media after dropping some stunning photos ahead of Christmas.

The two beautiful ladies as spotted in the photos are looking marvelous in wine color dinner crystal dress. Christmas came early.

Netizens after sighting the photos are also amazed at their striking resemblance.

Sharing these breathtaking photos, Serwaa Amihere captioned; “We wish you the very best of the season. May it be just as you expected…”

See photos below;

Serwaa Amihere and sister pic...
Serwaa Amihere and sister pic…
Serwaa Amihere and sister pic
Serwaa Amihere and sister pic
Serwaa Amihere and sister
Serwaa Amihere and sister
Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Accra
moderate rain
89.6 ° F
89.6 °
89.6 °
62 %
2.2mph
20 %
Wed
87 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News