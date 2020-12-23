Serwaa Amihere and beautiful lookalike sister drop stunning photos ahead of Christmas

- Advertisement -

GhOne TV star news anchor Serwaa Amihere and her lookalike sister have caused massive stir on social media after dropping some stunning photos ahead of Christmas.

The two beautiful ladies as spotted in the photos are looking marvelous in wine color dinner crystal dress. Christmas came early.

Netizens after sighting the photos are also amazed at their striking resemblance.

Sharing these breathtaking photos, Serwaa Amihere captioned; “We wish you the very best of the season. May it be just as you expected…”

See photos below;

Serwaa Amihere and sister pic

