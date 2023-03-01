Ace newscaster and TV show host, Serwaa Amihere, is currently trending on social media after a video of her dancing with Nana Aba Anamoah and Keche Joshua landed on the internet.

As seen in the video, Serwaa Amihere’s butts have astronomically become bigger and beyond imagination.

Serwaa Amihere is known for her humongous figure. I mean Ghanaians know that she is fine. She is gorgeous and she is beautiful.

However, her butt and sometimes her hips come out strangely in her dresses and this video is not an exception.

According to critics, she was definitely wearing a hip pad just to look attractive in her dress.

Recall that in 2020, the GhOne television star presenter suffered at the hands of trolls after pictures of her wearing a shifted hip pad went viral on social media.

