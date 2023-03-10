Award-winning media personality Serwaa Amihere turned 33 years recently and threw a lavish birthday party to celebrate her day.

In a video sighted Serwaa Amihere was seen beaming as she opened a red package containing jewellery in some of the viral films that have been going viral online.

When cutting her birthday cake with her friends, the birthday girl danced and enjoyed herself. She was amused by people like Nana Aba Anamaoah and Fella Makafui who were there.

Nana Aba Anamoah, the godmother of Serwaa, arrived at the party in style. She walked into the room wearing a stunning dress, posed for a picture with a coworker, and then took a seat.

For the celebration, the birthday girl was excessively pumped. Every one of her pals held her hand as she cut the birthday cake, and she was beaming as she did so.

Fella Makafui, an actress, came to the celebration wearing her dancing shoes. She entertained everyone by swaying and dancing. Serwaa Amihere, the birthday girl, joined her on the dance floor as a result of her efforts.

