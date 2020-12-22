Serwaa Amihere condemns the police for mishandling the NDC MP’s at the EC office

- Advertisement -

Serwaa Amihere has condemned the police for the way they treated the NDC MPs who embarked on a peace march to the office of the Electoral Commission.

The MPs, earlier today were on their way to present a petition to the EC over the election results when the police heckled them from further carrying out their protest.

The police mounted a barricade to prevent them from nearing the office. In a video sighted the scene nearly turned violent.

Watch the video below;

GhOne TV broadcaster, Serwaa Amihere has described the action by the police preventing the NDC MPs from submitting their petition to the EC as disrespectful.

According to her, the police should have at least treated the MP’s with some respect. In her opinion, what the NDC did cause no harm hence it’s insolent on the part of the police to have heckled them.

Serwaa Amihere sharing her views on social media wrote; “So can’t @GhPoliceService treat MPs with a little more respect and not heckle them on their way to present a petition? What harm is there in presenting a petition? Is this a democracy or what?”.