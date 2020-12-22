type here...
GhPage News Serwaa Amihere condemns the police for mishandling the NDC MP's at the...
News

Serwaa Amihere condemns the police for mishandling the NDC MP’s at the EC office

By Mr. Tabernacle
Serwaa-Amihere
Serwaa-Amihere
- Advertisement -

Serwaa Amihere has condemned the police for the way they treated the NDC MPs who embarked on a peace march to the office of the Electoral Commission.

The MPs, earlier today were on their way to present a petition to the EC over the election results when the police heckled them from further carrying out their protest.

The police mounted a barricade to prevent them from nearing the office. In a video sighted the scene nearly turned violent.

Watch the video below;

Subscribe to watch new videos

GhOne TV broadcaster, Serwaa Amihere has described the action by the police preventing the NDC MPs from submitting their petition to the EC as disrespectful.

According to her, the police should have at least treated the MP’s with some respect. In her opinion, what the NDC did cause no harm hence it’s insolent on the part of the police to have heckled them.

Serwaa Amihere sharing her views on social media wrote; “So can’t @GhPoliceService treat MPs with a little more respect and not heckle them on their way to present a petition? What harm is there in presenting a petition? Is this a democracy or what?”.

Serwaa Amihere post
Serwaa Amihere post

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Accra
few clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
83 %
2.9mph
20 %
Tue
83 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News