GhOne TV has finally revealed its findings into the leaked atopa tape involving their presenter Serwaa Amihere and Henry Fitz.

According to their press statement, Serwaa Amihere didn’t engage in any misconduct related to a recently circulated video.

Readers would recall that months ago a leaked tape surfaced on the internet involving Serwaa Amihere and businessman Henry Fitz who is also a married man with Serwaa even attending his wedding.

Pressure was mounted on EIB network who are the owners of GhOne TV to release a statement to that effect or sanction the presenter for bringing shame to their entity.

EIB Network succumbed to the pressure as they released a statement disclosing that they had set up an independent body to investigate the scandal.

Well, they have finally released the outcome of the investigations stating that the worker did nothing wrong and never misconducted herself in the leaked tape.

Read the full statement below: