Serwaa Amihere disgraced again on Live TV by NDC’s Ibrahim Murtala; social media reacts

By Mr. Tabernacle
GhOne TV’s star presenter, Serwaa Amihere has been disgraced on live TV by an NDC MP-Elect for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed.

Amihere has been for the past weeks the topic of discussion on social media following Johnson Asiedu Nketiah’s blast on her on TV whiles interviewing him on GhOne TV.

The Media Personality though fine is tipped to be a novice with regards to how she poses questions to controversial political figures during discussions.

From a video sighted, Serwaa Amihere in a heated debate on GhOne TV challenged and accused Hon. Murtala Mohammed for violating the COVID-19 protocols at a collation center in his constituency during the elections.

The Tamale Central MP who saw Serwaa to be spewing lies against him on national TV in anger blasted her. He refuted the claims by the journalist that he flouted the coronavirus protocols.

Serwaa realizing how annoyed the MP in his reaction was tried to play down the situation but the lawmaker wouldn’t spare her as he blasted her for falsely accusing him.

Watch the video below;

apae_online: “Serwaa did well here, she’s gotten back to her self. Seh really ran this one”.

keita_savage09: “This Serwaa dey worry Ndc members paa”

salifu_abdallah1: “Serwaa amihere is disgrace if ghone”

aldrichenoch: “How come a member of parliament says he is not in the ruling government so there’s no need to set example to the people he is serving??? So if you are not in government you can’t live by a example”

adjuwarhlipsy: “Asem no ay3 critical?????”

mooresoumaila: “Please let’s think ? about the country Ghana ?? , not a political party!! Too much hypocrisy!!!”

Source:GHPAGE

