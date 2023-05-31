Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Ghanaian broadcaster Serwaa Amihere has got people talking after showing off her diamond ring with her expensive shades in a new video.

Serwaa is seen performing Simi’s song “Ayo,” which normally involves one listing their blessings and making encouraging statements about their life, with a pleased heart.

Serwaa Amihere was excessively glammed up for this video, appearing dazzling and expensive.

It is clear that Serwaa is living comfortably and making use of every luxury available. She is, after all, a vibrant young woman of means.

Serwaa Amihere, meantime, has maintained a quiet profile for some period now and we wonder what is keeping her private.

Watch the video below:

