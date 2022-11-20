Ghanaians on the internet have adjudged broadcast Journalist, Serwaa Amihere as the most beautiful female celebrity in the country at the moment.

These praises followed after she shared a picture on her Twitter page to flaunt her no-makeup face.

GhoneTV presenter is always in makeup anytime she shares a picture on the internet hence its particular one came as a surprise to many of her fans.

Prior to publishing this picture on the internet, many assumed she wasn’t beautiful in her bare face reason she was always in makeup to cover her insecurities.

She has shamed all the people who held the above notion about her because clearly, she even looks better rocking her real face than covering it with makeup.

Netizens slam Serwaa Amihere for predicting Ghana will lift the world cup

Award-winning Ghanaian journalist and news anchor, Serwaa Amihere has come under fire for ticking the Blackstars as the winners of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

In a tweet, Serwaa Amihere revealed that she’s very hopeful Otto Addo and his boys will make Ghana proud by lifting the World Cup.

She made this prediction on her official Twitter page which has since garnered massive engagements.