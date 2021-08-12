type here...
Serwaa Amihere infected Nigel Gaisie with STI’s after sleeping with him – Snapchat Blogger alleges

By Kweku Derrick
Serwaa Amihere’s head has been placed on a chopping board by a popular blogger on Snapchat who has gone haywire with series of exposé against the broadcaster.

Among the list of damning allegations made against Serwaa Amihere is one that discloses how the TV presenter infected Prophet Nigel Gaisie of Prophetic Hill Chapel with a sexually transmitted disease.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie is one of the controversial pastors who has been involved in several scandals regarding women aside from the doom prophecies he’s also notorious for.

Sometime last year, songstress Mzbel accused Prophet Nigel Gaisie of trying to sleep with her when she visited his church for prayers.

According to her, Nigel Gaisie is a crook and cannot be trusted.

In the fresh allegations, this mysterious blogger indicates that Serwaa Amihere likes sleeping around with men for money and as a result ended up infecting Nigel Gaisie with STI.

