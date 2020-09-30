The General manager for Gh One Television Nana Aba Anamoah has revealed that her girl Serwaa Amihere is a sex freak.

In a video sighted on social media, Nana Aba Anamoah is seen together with lawyer Sandra Ankobiah and Serwaa Amihere having a Q and A on Tiktok.

Nana Aba was asking questions and they were to answer by pointing to who that fits amongst Serwaa Amihere and Sandra Ankobiah.

Sandra Ankobiah was voted as the foolish person amongst them when Nana Aba asked who was the ‘fool’ amongst the three of them.

She then took the questions a notch higher and asked who amongst them likes sex and all hands pointed at Serwaa Amihere.

Watch the video below:

Well, we tend to believe whatever Nana Aba Anamoah is saying about her protege because she has been with her for a long time and knows her very well.

And due to their long relationship, there is no way Nana Aba would lie about the sex life of Serwaa Amihere.

Recently, Nana Aba Anamoah took to social media to denounce Serwaa Amihere as her daughter because she failed to show up for a planned date.