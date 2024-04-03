Serwaa Amihere subtly reacts as her alleged atopa video and photos trend

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian presenter Serwaa Amihere has been the talk of town for the past 24 hours and counting after a video allegedly featuring her in bed with a wealthy businessman went viral.

The video, which has sparked widespread conversation online, has left many questioning its authenticity and the circumstances surrounding its release.

Despite no direct response to the whole brouhaha, Serwaa Amihere has subtly hinted that she’s aware she has been the topic of discussion for the past few hours now.

Sharing a stoic message on her official Twitter page, Serwaa Amihere disclosed that she won’t allow bad circumstances to deceive her hence she will always stay and remain discerning.

And as a stoic, she will endure hardship or pain without showing or complaining to the outside world.

Meanwhile, the guy in the trending video alongside the lady believed to be Serwaa Amihere has been identified as Henry Fitz.

Serwaa Amihere and Henry Fitz met on his wedding day 2019 as the TV presenter was employed as an MC alongside her godmother Nana Aba Anamoah.

The wedding was hashtagged #Hendee19 because the union was between Henry and Dela and was held at Royal Senchi.

After meeting at the wedding, they started secretly dating and began having sekz.

During one of their usual secret sekz days, they decided to go extremely hard on the bed and record the whole experience.

Unfortunately, Henry’s wife saw the video on her hubby’s phone and shared it with a third person who has been using the adult-only video to blackmail Serwaa since 2019.

The blackmailer decided to publish the pictures online today as fed up Serwaa has stopped paying him or her.

