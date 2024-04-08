type here...
Serwaa Amihere must be arrested over her bedroom video with Henry Fitz – Lawyer Maurice Ampaw fumes (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has suggested that Serwaa Amihere must be arrested over her bedroom video with Henry Fitz.

Speaking on Wontumi TV, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw lamented that such content on social media which is accessible to children denigrates our society.

Going forward, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw stressed that the sharing of nudes is prohibited hence Serwaa Amihere must face the full weight of the law.

The controversial legal practitioner advised young ladies to be careful of men who ask them to send their nudes.

