type here...
GhPageEntertainmentSerwaa Amihere reacts to court sentencing Takoradi woman to 6 years
Entertainment

Serwaa Amihere reacts to court sentencing Takoradi woman to 6 years

By Qwame Benedict
Serwaa Amihere reacts to court sentencing Takoradi woman to 6 years
Serwaa Amihere and Takoradi
- Advertisement -

Serwaa Amihere has advised those considering staging a scenario or falsifying something in their lives to use caution, lest they face the full wrath of the law.

A 21-year-old Takoradi woman was sentenced to six years in prison for faking her own kidnapping.

Serwaa Amihere utilized her Twitter page to broadcast the news of the Takoradi woman’s prosecution and to offer advice to others.

Many people believe that six years in prison for a woman is excessive, but Serwaa Amihere believes that the law is fair and that it was applied correctly.

“Woman who faked kidnapping in Takoradi jailed six years. Next time you want to fake kidnap, think well,” she posted.

See screenshot below:

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, October 28, 2021
Accra
moderate rain
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
94 %
1.3mph
75 %
Thu
84 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News