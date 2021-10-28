- Advertisement -

Serwaa Amihere has advised those considering staging a scenario or falsifying something in their lives to use caution, lest they face the full wrath of the law.

A 21-year-old Takoradi woman was sentenced to six years in prison for faking her own kidnapping.

Serwaa Amihere utilized her Twitter page to broadcast the news of the Takoradi woman’s prosecution and to offer advice to others.

Many people believe that six years in prison for a woman is excessive, but Serwaa Amihere believes that the law is fair and that it was applied correctly.

“Woman who faked kidnapping in Takoradi jailed six years. Next time you want to fake kidnap, think well,” she posted.

