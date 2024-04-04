Serwaa Amihere will not respond to anything stupid from useless people- Nana Aba Anamoah

- Advertisement -

Broadcast journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah, godmother of Serwaa Amihere has acted as a spokesperson for the latter following the leaked video with pictures.

Speaking on the issue for the very first time, Nana Aba Anamoah has described it as stupid, baseless, and useless.

In a very short interview sighted by Ghpage.com, Nana Aba Anamoah said Serwaa Amihere would never react to the issue at hand.

According to her, Serwaa is busily working to make money for herself and does not have time to waste on unnecessary things.