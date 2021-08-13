- Advertisement -

GhOne presenter Serwaa Amihere was yesterday trending on social media after a faceless Snapchat user made several allegations about her.

According to this faceless individual, Serwaa Amihere has been sleeping with some big men, politicians in the country and has even infected them with STIs.

The Snapchat user revealed that not only that but she has also been sleeping with one Dion who happens to be the boyfriend of a very close friend of Serwaa Amihere.

Rumours yesterday on social media suggested that there is a video of the award-winning presenter being chopped by one of the politicians in the country.

Serwaa has reacted to the rumours and allegations against her this morning on her official social media handles.

In her first response, she shared a personal devotion that sort of put her troubles into proper perspective.

See screenshot below:

Serwaa Amihere

She later came back to post a video of herself jamming to Fameye’s song Praise as she prepares to host the Friday edition of the morning breakfast show on GhOne TV.

Watch the video below: