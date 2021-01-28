Serwaa Amihere shows off her Gynecologist; social media reacts

- Advertisement -

Award-winning broadcaster Serwaa Amihere is no doubt one of the ladies in the media space that always catches attention from the opposite sex.

It not surprising her godmother Nana Aba Anamoah sometime ago revealed Serwaa was a slay queen until she groomed her to become who she is today.

The broadcaster has gotten her followers and social media asking questions after she posted her cute Gynecologist on her social media page.

The caption accompanying the image is what raised eyebrow of people who sort to find out if the man is only a gynecologist or something more to Serwaa Amihere.

She captioned the image:

“My favorite Gynecologist. Dr Appiah Kubi @aka_ak1

I trust him with my entire reproductive system and he takes very good care of me.

Thank you, Doc. I know I worry you?

I want something. Check your WhatsApp..

@aka_ak1″

See screenshot below:

Serwaa Amihere screenshot

Read some comments below:

evelyn_arabaaidoo: “Hehehehehehehehe this doctor is blessed ??”

iam_akossey: “So this Guy’s job is to spy trumu? Eeesshh, some job dey ooo”

tehilegoodluck: “More oil to your elbows”

itz_marvelous_marvin: “Lmao ? @gh_incredible I’ve never seen this before , she’s giving a shoutout to her gynecologist ? ei”

kweku.1on1: “?? so he’s the guy checking the underworld h) nu???”

marfoa88: “This doctor really see things. Ig I have to apply to a medical school to study gynecology too.”

falidillys: “You have a ” favourite gynaecologist?” What does he in particular do that makes him your favourite? Just weird. Never heard that phrase before”

dkuchulah9: “Hmm, ibe like say we’ve got to become gynaecologists too????”