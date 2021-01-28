type here...
GhPage Entertainment Serwaa Amihere shows off her Gynecologist; social media reacts
Entertainment

Serwaa Amihere shows off her Gynecologist; social media reacts

By Qwame Benedict
Serwaa Amihere shows off her Gynecologist; social media reacts
Serwaa Amihere
- Advertisement -

Award-winning broadcaster Serwaa Amihere is no doubt one of the ladies in the media space that always catches attention from the opposite sex.

It not surprising her godmother Nana Aba Anamoah sometime ago revealed Serwaa was a slay queen until she groomed her to become who she is today.

The broadcaster has gotten her followers and social media asking questions after she posted her cute Gynecologist on her social media page.

The caption accompanying the image is what raised eyebrow of people who sort to find out if the man is only a gynecologist or something more to Serwaa Amihere.

She captioned the image:

“My favorite Gynecologist. Dr Appiah Kubi @aka_ak1
I trust him with my entire reproductive system and he takes very good care of me.
Thank you, Doc. I know I worry you?
I want something. Check your WhatsApp..
@aka_ak1″

See screenshot below:

Serwaa Amihere screenshot

Read some comments below:

evelyn_arabaaidoo: “Hehehehehehehehe this doctor is blessed ??”

iam_akossey: “So this Guy’s job is to spy trumu? Eeesshh, some job dey ooo”

tehilegoodluck: “More oil to your elbows”

itz_marvelous_marvin: “Lmao ? @gh_incredible I’ve never seen this before , she’s giving a shoutout to her gynecologist ? ei”

kweku.1on1: “?? so he’s the guy checking the underworld h) nu???”

marfoa88: “This doctor really see things. Ig I have to apply to a medical school to study gynecology too.”

falidillys: “You have a ” favourite gynaecologist?” What does he in particular do that makes him your favourite? Just weird. Never heard that phrase before”

dkuchulah9: “Hmm, ibe like say we’ve got to become gynaecologists too????”

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, January 28, 2021
Accra
haze
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
62 %
2.6mph
20 %
Thu
86 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
84 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News