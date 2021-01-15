Serwaa Amihere stopped from hosting political interviews on GhOne TV?

- Advertisement -

For more than a month now, GhOne TV’s Serwaa Amihere has been on the social media ‘chopping board’ over her recent interviews with high profiled political personalities.

Some section of Netizens thinks she’s amateur to handle tough, rough and controversial political persons for Interviews.

In the same lights, others are of the view that the news anchor needs more learning/research and training for high profile political interviews.

These and many more comments from netizens come following the serious backlash she received after her interview with Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Ex-Prez Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah and Murtala Mohammed.

READ ALSO: Serwaa Amihere disgraced again on Live TV by NDC’s Ibrahim Murtala; social media reacts

All the above-mentioned interviews she had ended in ‘tears’ as Serwaa Amihere couldn’t hold her grips on facts and research.

It seems the calls on the management of EIB Network to lay off Serwaa Amihere from the capacity as a host for political interviews has reached them.

Well, she has been benched for the meantime from hosting high profile political interviews.

Unlike the days gone, she has been substituted with her co-host Lantam Papanko, who hosted Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu when he appeared on the station’s morning show.