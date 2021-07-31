- Advertisement -

Despite her status as a public figure in the country, Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has consistently managed to keep her private life under the wraps for a long time.

Even though she has been rumoured to have had amorous relationships with some well-known personalities including Ghanaian sports journalist Michael Oti Adjei, musician King Promise and Nigerian artiste Davido, she has neither come out to confirm or deny the claims.

But, Serwaa Amihere let one of her secrets out of the bag last night as she surprised many by disclosing that she has a child.

The award-winning 36-year-old broadcaster confirmed this during a question and answer session with her fans and followers on Instagram.

“Yes I have a child,” she boldly said in response to a question posed by one of her curious viewers.

Following her admission to being a mother, many have begun to express how they understand why she’s very close to Nana Aba Anamoah who is also a single parent and baby mama to stylist, Osebo the Zaraman – as they seem to share a very close bond.

However, netizens have wondered why she has never shared any moment of herself with her child or celebrated the child’s birthday anniversary on social media.

Although the identity of Serwaa’s child is rare public knowledge, her child is a 5-year-old girl who bears the name, Nahna.

GhPage can confirm that she has posted her pictures on Instagram including her 5th birthday bash which was largely attended by her friends and co-workers at GHOne TV.