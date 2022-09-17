type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentSerwaa Amihere 'suffocates' as she struggles to breathe in her corset
Entertainment

Serwaa Amihere ‘suffocates’ as she struggles to breathe in her corset

By Kweku Derrick
Serwaa Amihere
- Advertisement -

Serwaa Amihere literally collapsed on set while she prepared to go on air for her morning TV show on GHOne TV.

In a video uploaded to social media, the broadcast journalist was shown wearing a yellow top paired with a high-waist skirt, and being assisted by a man to wear a pair of red heels.

Serwaa looked very curvy in her outfit as her hips and butt were accentuated in her figure-hugging skirt, thanks to the corset she strapped under her dress to tuck in her tummy.

It was obvious she wasn’t comfortable as she appeared static and struggled to take her seat as host of her show due to the impact of the over-tightened corset she was wearing.

As the pressure on her lungs became unbearable and her ability to breathe got worse, she finally expressed her discomfort.

Watch the video below;

Subscribe to watch new videos

After all, staying curvy seems highly uneasy for your favourite celebrities who want to showcase an hourglass figure whenever they make public appearances.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, September 18, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    78.7 ° F
    78.7 °
    78.7 °
    77 %
    2.7mph
    49 %
    Sun
    80 °
    Mon
    76 °
    Tue
    78 °
    Wed
    78 °
    Thu
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News