Serwaa Amihere literally collapsed on set while she prepared to go on air for her morning TV show on GHOne TV.

In a video uploaded to social media, the broadcast journalist was shown wearing a yellow top paired with a high-waist skirt, and being assisted by a man to wear a pair of red heels.

Serwaa looked very curvy in her outfit as her hips and butt were accentuated in her figure-hugging skirt, thanks to the corset she strapped under her dress to tuck in her tummy.

It was obvious she wasn’t comfortable as she appeared static and struggled to take her seat as host of her show due to the impact of the over-tightened corset she was wearing.

As the pressure on her lungs became unbearable and her ability to breathe got worse, she finally expressed her discomfort.

Watch the video below;

After all, staying curvy seems highly uneasy for your favourite celebrities who want to showcase an hourglass figure whenever they make public appearances.