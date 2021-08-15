Serwaa Amihere: Tall list of men she’s rumoured to have dated or slept with

- Advertisement -

The beautiful and heavily endowed Media Personality, Presenter at GhOne TV Serwaa Amihere lately has been the talk of the town over her alleged sexual relationships with some high-ranking politicians, big men in Ghana.

The stories of Nana Aba Anamoah’s ‘daughter’ Serwaa Amihere keeps trending on the internet.

Surprisingly the majority are bad. They relate to a sexual relationship she allegedly has with some top personalities in Ghana.

Ghpage have compiled the list of all the men she has been rumoured to have dated or slept with. Check out the names below;

Dr Bawumia rumoured to be secretly dating Serwaa Amihere;

GhOne TV show host Serwaa Amihere is alleged to be having a sexual relationship with Dr Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana.

This allegation was propagated by Kevin Taylor.

According to Kelvin Taylor, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia has another wife aside Samira Bawumia and secretly dates Serwaa Amihere.

He advanced that, Amihere doesn’t live in the same residence with Bawumia but always sneaks to Serwaa Amihere’s home for them to enjoy together.

Kevin Taylor made these accusations whilst ranting on issues surrounding the payrolls of president wives in the country.

Serwaa Amihere and Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO);

The former Minister of Education, Matthew Opoku Prempeh as per the viral allegations on social media is having an affair with GhOne TV’s Serwaa Amihere for some time now.

In a new twist to this news, it’s alleged by one Snapchat User that the Presenter’s affair with the politician went far as getting pregnant for the politician.

According to the faceless Snapchat User, after Amihere realizing that she’s pregnant for the NPP man, she followed NAPO up and down to ask for GHc20,000 from him for early termination of the pregnancy.

These two popular personalities were rumoured to be dating as far back as April this year after NAPO went to GhOne TV for an interview.

Serwaa Amihere and John Boadu;

Wild allegations shared by a ghost Snapchat account with the handle Bombshelli hints the GhOne TV newscaster, Serwaa Amihere is secretly seeing NPP’s general secretary, John Boadu.

The account shared WhatsApp chats believed to be between the Serwaa and the politician. Read Below the conversation.

In the wake of this, a video purported to be the bedroom video of John Boadu and Serwaa Amihere went viral.

But after a probe into the alleged bedroom video between Serwaa Amihere and John Boadu, it came out not to be true.

The image the ghost Snapchat account shared a screenshot was proved and it came out that it was a blue film shot in Abuja, Nigeria.

Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Serwaa Amihere;

It has also been reported that Serwaa Amihere is having an intimate relationship with Ghana’s Minister of Information, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

This rumour has been in existence for some time now. Well, one faceless Snapchat user with the name Bombshelli Sels seem to know more.

According to the ghost Snapchat account, after the encounter between Serwaa Amihere and Kojo Oppong Nkrumah at GhOne TV studio, the broadcaster opened her legs for the Minister.

He also claimed that Amihere even infected Mr Oppong Nkrumah with a sexually transmitted infection.

Davido and Serwaa Amihere;

Rumours went rife on social media that Nigerian artiste, Davido is secretly dating GH One News anchor, Serwaa Amihere.

This secret information was brought to light by an Instagram blog @SwitchFocus.

According to @SwitchFocus, one Ghanaian lady based in the United Kingdom was flying in and out of Nigeria from the UK all because of Davido.

Her actions influenced the “FIA” hitmaker proposed her to come over but she couldn’t make it since time caught up with her.

So the lady decided to do her best to reach Davido’s end early in the morning, then upon getting to where Davido was lodging, to her surprise, here is Serwaa Amihere wrapped in a white towel.

King Promise and Serwaa Amihere;

Ghanaian highlife musician Gregory Promise Bortey Newman popularly known as King Promise and female presenter Serwaa Amihere were reportedly dating.

The Journalist and the singer were first reported to be in a relationship in 2019 after they were spotted together one night in a club in Accra.

However, none of the said lovers has confirmed their relationship yet though they keep giving the hint that they are up to something.

According to sources, Serwaa Amihere frequently visits the musician at his East Legon residence which he shares with other men.

It is also reported that she stays indoors throughout her visit because she does not want to be seen by anyone.

An insider also revealed that the CCTV hitmaker moved to his residence still in East Legon giving them the privacy they both need.

Serwaa Amihere, who hardly shows up for public events was present at King Promise’s album launch years ago, this raised concerns.

Serwaa Amihere and Nana Kwame Cheddar;

Ghanaian television presenter, Serwaa Amihere sparked dating rumours after a video of her hanging out with billionaire, Cheddar surfaced on social media.

Freedom Jaco Caesar, aka “Cheddar” and formerly known as Nana Kwame Bediako is a real estate mogul, multi-millionaire, investor and entrepreneur from Ghana.

He is famous as the CEO of Wonda World Estate and Petronia City Development Company.

In the video, the two were captured having a good time as they jam to good music and enjoy the best and expensive drinks in the club and in the video they could not keep their hands off each other as they talked and smiled fondly.

Whilst some have raised doubts of a romance brewing low-key, others have pointed to the fact that Kwame Bediako is married to a beautiful woman hence he is not going to cheat out of wedlock.

Serwaa Amihere and Dion;

According to a rumour that has been splashed on social media, Serwaa Amihere has been sleeping with one Dion who also happens to be the boyfriend of her best friend whose name has been given Rhoda.

According to sources, Dion is a fraud boy and he’s very rich. From the source, Serwaa Amihere as a result of her intimate involvement with the guy asked this Dion guy to buy her a house at East Airport.

Other names that have popped up are alleged to be having affairs with the beautiful news anchor, Serwaa Amihere; The Director-General of NLA, Sammy Awuku and the MP for Tamale North, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini.