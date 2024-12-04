Serwaa Amihere’s ex-lover Henry Fitz arrested

Ghanaian businessman, Henry Fitz, has been arrested by the police and is currently being held at the Accra Regional Police Headquarters.

His arrest is reportedly connected to the ongoing case involving renowned media personality, Serwaa Amihere, and other related matters.

Although details surrounding Fitz’s arrest is currently scanty but sources suggest that his detention could provide crucial insights into the case.

The police is yet to release an official statement regarding Fitz’s alleged involvement or the specific charges against him.