GhPageEntertainmentSerwaa Broni finally opens up about her affair with Nana Addo
Entertainment

Serwaa Broni finally opens up about her affair with Nana Addo

By Armani Brooklyn
Serwaa-Broni-and-Nana-Addo
The alleged ex-side-chick of Nana Addo, Serwaa Broni has finally granted her long-awaited interview with Kevin Taylor about her supposed romantic affair with the sitting president.

According to Serwaa Broni, she first met Nana Addo in May 2014 at Accra East Legon A&C Mall precisely at Coffee Lounge.

Speaking in her explosive interview with Kevin Taylor, Serwaa Broni emphatically stated that she had several bedroom encounters with Nana Addo.

She further stated that Nana Addo has erectile dysfunction so she saw her as another woman anytime they met in the bedroom.

In the source of the fast trending interview, Serwaa Broni detailed a great deal of damage done to her by the President and his cohorts in the form of threats.

Serwaa Broni became an internet sensation after she dropped an album of bedroom photos involving herself and Nana Addo.

She was brutally blasted by Ghanaians for trying to tarnish the image of the sitting president but looking at how things are going now it appears that she knows more than we all do.

