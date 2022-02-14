- Advertisement -

Politician and failed NPP aspirant for Kpone Katamanso constituency Hopeson Adorye has questioned why Ghanaians especially the National Democratic Congress (NDC) which is the biggest opposition party is listening to Serwaa Broni.

According to the NPP communicator, Serwaa Broni who has vowed to expose all the dirty secrets about the President is battling mental issues.

He continued that the NDC party and members who are satanic and making Serwaa Broni trend in the media space adding that Serwaa Broni had already reported herself to the police saying she is not mentally stable.

He asked who would believe a person of this nature if not the NDC who are bent on tarnishing the image and reputation of the President.

“I keep saying that when they ask you to go and bring Sasabonsam and you see NDC member, your job is done. You don’t have to go anywhere again. These people are liars…. This Serwaa Broni who has by reported herself to police that she has mental issues, who believes her?”, he quizzed.

Serwaa Broni who is alleged to be the girlfriend of President Nana Akuffo Addo last week released a video where she promised to reveal all the secret and dirty deals about the President on March 29 which also happens to be the birthday of Nana Addo.

Sharing his thought on the threat from Serwaa Broni, he stated emphatically that she would collapse.

Hopeson Adorye said: “…oooh she will collapse. She will be standing by her own and she will fall down and collapse I am telling you”