Several students test positive as Coronavirus hits GIJ – Report

By Kweku Derrick
Scores of students of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) have contacted the deadly coronavirus, GHPage has learned.

The students are reported to have contracted the virus during the face-to-face teaching and learning process before the school migrated online.

Some of the students who are currently under treatment noted that they are disappointed in the school because it failed to put in measures in protecting the lives of students.

The school is set to resume the face-to-face interaction in August but some students have expressed fear and wondering if their lives would be in danger.

Currently, the students are preparing for their mid-semester exams which would be face to face.

However, some students have asked the school to reconsider the decision since it could be a breeding ground for spreading the virus especially when the Delta variant is causing havoc in some schools.

It remains unclear whether the school would go by the timetable for the semester and resume after three weeks of migrating online for teaching and learning.

Source:GHPage

Monday, August 2, 2021
