Popular Kumawood actor Wayoosi has gone on his knees to beg for forgiveness after revealing that he used his fame to sleep with some ladies.

According to the diminutive actor, he really enjoyed himself as a star as he was just sleeping with ladies under the pretext of securing them movie roles.

Granting an interview he stated that these ladies were so desperate to be actresses and therefore he used that chance to get into their panties.

When he was questioned on the number of ladies he has successfully slept with he mentioned that they are many to the extent that he has lost count on the total number of ladies he has slept with aside from his wife.

The actor however begged for forgiveness from the ladies and Ghanaians disclosing that a sober reflection he had showed he had wronged a lot of people and hence needed their forgiveness.

Wayoosi after that threw a subliminal shot saying it’s true that moviemakers and producers sleep with ladies before casting them for movie roles.

He concluded that he believes that is one of the main reasons why the movie industry is suffering to revive in recent times because the ladies are now wiser and not interested in sleeping with them again.