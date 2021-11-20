type here...
Having sex makes you spiritually weak – AK Songstress

By Qwame Benedict
AK Songstress, a Ghanaian female musician, has spoken openly about her sexual and spiritual life.

AK Songstress revealed in a recent interview on Day Break Hitz 103.9 FM that she hasn’t had s3x with anyone in a long time.

She went on to say that she had been fasting, praying, and avoiding intercourse in order to help her spiritual growth.

AK went on to say that avoiding sex and intimacy had helped her spiritually mature.

She said: “Sex weakens the spirit so I’ve been avoiding it for some time now. I’m more concerned about my spiritual life and I don’t want to go back. When the right man comes and is approved by God, I may marry him. ”

Ak Songtress claimed a few days ago that some of her business peers were destroying her spiritually, which is why she wasn’t “blowing” in the music industry.

Jonathan, a song she recently released, has become a nationwide success.

