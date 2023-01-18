Sex moaning heard during FA Cup game coverage, BBC reacts

The BBC has apologized after sexual noises interrupted live television coverage of the FA Cup.

Moaning was heard while Gary Lineker presented the third-round replay between the Wolves and Liverpool on Tuesday.

The football pundit later posted a picture of a mobile phone that he said was “taped to the back of the set.”

“We sincerely apologize to any viewers who were offended during this evening’s live coverage of football,” the BBC said.

A spokesperson said the BBC was investigating the incident.

Lineker tried to laugh off the incident as he presented the program in a studio at Wolverhampton’s Molineux Stadium alongside pundits Paul Ince and Danny Murphy.

As he cut to colleague and fellow former England striker Alan Shearer in the commentary gantry, he said: “Somebody’s sending something on someone’s phone, I think.”

“I don’t know whether you heard it at home.”

Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing. ??? pic.twitter.com/ikUhBJ38Je — Gary Lineker ?? (@GaryLineker) January 17, 2023

When the match started, he shared a picture of a mobile phone on Twitter and three laughing emojis alongside the words: “Well, we found this taped to the back of the set.”

In terms of sabotage, it was fairly entertaining.

Viewers were aware of the incident since videos of it were widely posted on social media on Tuesday night.

Daniel Jarvis, a YouTube prankster, claimed responsibility for the act after sharing a video on Twitter that purported to show him at Molineux.

After being found guilty of aggravated trespass in connection with an incident in which he ran onto the Oval pitch in south London during a Test and clashed with England bowler Jonny Bairstow, he was given a suspended sentence in October of last year.

He also received a suspended two-year prison sentence of eight weeks and was forbidden for two years from going to any location where a sporting event is being hosted in England or Wales.