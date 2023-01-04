- Advertisement -

A sex-starved Buddhist monk seemed unfazed as he cut off his penis with a kitchen knife in the presence of other monks in a temple.

Phra Oat, 27, was rushed to hospital after his fellow monks discovered he had hacked through his genitals and covered his cubicle in blood.

The incident occurred at a temple in Kanchanaburi province in Thailand on January 1.

Rescuers were called by the other monks who took away the sharp object from his hands before he could harm himself further.

After receiving first aid, he was rushed to the Makarak Hospital for medical treatment, where medics were able to stitch the organ together as the knife had not completely severed the member.

Speaking in a video, Oat said: “I’m still feeling dizzy. There’s no reason behind it, it just happened.

“I don’t have depression, I don’t use drugs and I don’t have problems at home,” he insisted. “My hands just moved and started with the cutting.”

Oat’s had been ordained in Sisaket province and had recently been showing signs that he was unhappy, according to his colleagues.

Like all other ordained monks, Oat had been banned from seeing women or having any sexual activity.

On New Year’s Day, he had locked himself in his room and refused to come out to perform his monastic duties. He was later found covered in blood when he emerged from the room.

Oats was later questioned by Officials after he was discharged from hospital but found him dazed and unable to answer properly.

Oat’s temple has agreed he should be returned to his hometown after recovering.