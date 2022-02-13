- Advertisement -

Nigerian singer Ikuforiji Abdulrahman, popularly known as Oxlade, has apologised for his leaked sex tape that surfaced on the internet last week.

The 24-year-old apologised to his sexual partner and to his fans, in messages posted on his Twitter account and Instagram story Saturday evening.

In his apology, Oxlade blamed the leakage on people who betrayed him.

He said that he is not the kind of person who deliberately publishes such explicit content and that the lady in the video did not deserve the humiliation.

“I am conscious that my business is out in the public and I am not the type of person to put my personal business out there. Betrayals are very real and in this same token I want to apologize to the woman in the video, who did not deserve this type of exposure and lastly apologies to my fans and well wishers,” Oxlade’s apology read.

Meanwhile, the lady seen in Oxlade’s viral bedroom tape partaking in coitus has vowed to sue the artist for N20 million in damages.

According to sources, the artist sent the video as a streak to a friend to show how he humiliated an unnamed girl, who then recorded the series on his phone and uploaded it to the internet.

After the video went viral, social media users discovered the alleged woman’s profile, which revealed that she regularly posts provocative videos on TikTok and Instagram.

Rachyyveer, an Ivory Coast supermodel and brand influencer, was discovered to be the person in the video.

According to the revealed chats, the lady’s boyfriend was breaking up with her because he recognized her nails and groaning voice because he had received the same reaction from her during their intimate activities.

According to blogger Gossipmill, the lady’s genuine boyfriend had broken up with her since the release of her tape with Oxlade.