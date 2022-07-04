Sex workers flee as police taskforce storm popular brothel at Koforidua

- Advertisement -

On Thursday, a joint security operation team under the direction of Isaac Appaw Gyasi, Municipal Chief Executive for New Juaben South, stormed brothels in Koforidua.

The Little Ben brothel, Bula Spot Pub and brothel, Rumors, and Kofcity Pub, which are notorious for performing commercial sex acts, were all raided by the joint security force made up of police, military, immigration, fire service, and the National Investigation Bureau (NIB).

The purpose of the fact-finding process was to inform the security personnel of the illegal activities taking place in the facilities.

The proprietors of the facilities were instructed to appear before the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) today, Friday, June 30, 2022, with the operation permission and any other necessary documentation, according to Isaac Appaw-Gyasi, the MCE for New Juaben South.

Meanwhile, a few suspects were apprehended at a “rumour facility” while manufacturing a big quantity of dried leaves for their customers that were thought to be Indian hemp.

They were taken into custody right away and held at the Central Police Station until they could be sent to court.

The security measures were taken in response to a Starr News investigation that revealed young female Nigerians, including minors, were being forced into prostitution after being trafficked to Koforidua, the capital of the Eastern Region of Ghana, for sexual exploitation. This was done through a conspiracy involving some Ghanaians and Nigerians.

Two well-known brothels that are used by traffickers to shelter their victims in Koforidua are the Bula Spot and the Little Ben neighborhood.

In the meantime, a delegation from the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana visited Koforidua to discuss the issue with the Eastern Regional Police Command and the Nigeria Association in the area.

The team came upon Ibrahim Amevor, a good Samaritan who saved a sex trafficker who had been impregnated, HIV-positive, and expelled from the brothel.

The victim, who has psychosis, gave birth on April 30, 2022.

The Nigeria High Commission has started the procedures to make her return easier.

Credit: starrfm.com.gh