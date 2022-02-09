- Advertisement -

Following the emergence of the bedroom video of Nigerian singer Oxlade, alleged pictures of the lady he was seen romping have also surfaced online.

The singer, whose real name is Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, was seen fiercely giving hot strokes to an unidentified lady who could not help but moan in ecstasy.

The 33-second excerpt of the full sexcapade took social media by storm Tuesday night, igniting myriad reactions from users.

Many Nigerians had hailed Oxlade for the sexual prowess he displayed in the sex tape he allegedly self-recorded and sent to a friend.

Omo! Oxlade don k!ll person pikin with penis oh. ? pic.twitter.com/7N0w95lEOy — Ibn Yeziri (@YungHusband_) February 8, 2022

The identity of the lady involved in the video was shortly unravelled due to her popularity on social media as she often posts spicy videos on TikTok and Instagram.

She is a model and brand influencer from Ivory Coast with the name Rachyyveer.

Although we cannot confirm her relationship with the singer at the moment, she’s alleged to have made comments on Twitter suggesting she had always wanted to explore “what sex with Oxlade would feel like”.

Many Nigerians were unsurprisingly quick to identify her as the girl in the video after the sex tape went viral.

Some pointed out that the beads seen on the waist of the lady being romped by Oxlade were the same one’s she occasionally wears and flaunts in her naughty pics and videos online.

