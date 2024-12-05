Daniel Asiedu popularly known as Sexy Don Don who has been in prison custody for the past nine years for allegedly killing former MP JB Danquah has been found not guilty to the charges levelled against him.

This was after a seven-member jury who sat on his case came to a final conclusion that the accused played no role in the robbery and the murder of the former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North.

Sexy Don Don was arrested some nine years ago for the murder of the MP in his East Legon home. Following his arrest, he mentioned several names and accused some top politicians of contracting him to commit the crime.

Years later, he changed his story saying he had no idea about the said robbery and murder but rather it was the police who forced him to accept the crime for the sake of his saftey.

At the court yesterday, he was to know his fate whether being found guilty or not but the hang jury decision was reached making the judgement difficulty.

According to the law of Ghana, the jury were to reach a 5 – 2, 6 – 1 or unanimous decision but in the case of Sexy Don Don it was 4 – 3 with the four judges finding him not guilty and the 3 finding him guilty of all the charges levelled agaist him.

Due to this, the court is set to start the trial from the scatch and all witnesses to be brought back to give their statement and testify.

-- AD --

Watch the video below: