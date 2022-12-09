Mahama’s son and Algerian wife welcome their 1st child [Photos]

- Advertisement -

Former president Mahama’s son, Shafik Mahama, turns father as he welcomes his first son.

After two and a half years of marriage, Shafik’s Algerian wife, Asma, gave birth to their first child.

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, Asma shared the joyful news on her Instagram page.

She had a portion of the newborn baby’s face visible in the first picture. She praised God in her post for bestowing such a blessing upon her.

Asma was put to bed on November 29 according to the caption.

Check the Instagram posts below…