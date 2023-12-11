Shalimar Abbiusi, The New Force’s spokesperson granted GH¢20,000 bail – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

The Kaneshie District Court granted Shalimar Abbiusi, then Belgian spokesperson for The New Force a bail amounting to GH¢20,000 with two sureties.

The bail was approved following a request by her legal representatives during a court session today, December 11, 2023, under the oversight of Judge Nana Abena Asor Owusu Amenyo after pleading not guilty to charges of obtaining a student permit through false declaration.

Supporters of “The New Force” political group, identifiable through placards, gathered at the court premises, backing Abbiusi as she faced the legal proceedings.

Check out a video of the court proceedings below

https://fb.watch/oSR1IISwmW/?mibextid=9R9pXO