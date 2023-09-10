Shama: Several people feared dead as Explosion hit Anto-Aboso quarry site, many still missing

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Several people have been feared dead with others still yet to be found following an Ammonia nitrate explosive disaster that occurred Saturday night at a quarry site operated by some Chinese at Anto-Aboso in the Shama District of the Western Region.

Meanwhile, officers from the Fire Service and other security personnel are currently on the site helping with rescue efforts.

Eyewitnesses on site during the incident told reporters that they were in their rooms when when their ceiling came crashing on them.

This tragic event follows a similar incident that transpired on January 20, 2022, in the vicinity of Appiatse community, near Bogoso, located approximately 300 kilometers west of Ghana’s capital, Accra.