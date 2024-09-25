type here...
Shame! Ghanaians descend on Portia Asare for showing her melons in new video

By Armani Brooklyn
Portia Asare

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Portia Asare is trending online following the release of a new video showing her cleavage.

The video, which has quickly gone viral, has sparked criticism from fans and social media users, who have expressed disappointment over the respected actress’s decision to expose her “melons” on camera.

In the trending video, Portia Asare can be seen wearing a stylish white outfit and heavy makeup.

I haven't been arrested - Portia Asare finally breaks silence (Video)

While her overall appearance and fashion choices were on point, she decided to unbutton her shirt to show her cleavage and this is what has stirred the online backlash.

Many critics feel that her outfit choice crossed a line, especially considering her status as a veteran in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

Known for her contributions to Ghanaian cinema and her more conservative public image, Portia Asare’s decision to flaunt a more revealing look has come as a shock to some of her fans.

Watch the video below to know more…

