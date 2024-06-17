Shame! Ghanaians fire and attack Afronita for allegedly taking back all the things she bought for Abigail

In a recent wave of online backlash, renowned dancer Afronita has come under fire for allegedly repossessing all the gifts she gave her mentee, Abigail Dromo, following their split.

The revelation was made by Abigail’s acting manager and uncle, Amos, during an interview with popular content creator Kwadwo Sheldon.

Amos, who has been handling Abigail’s affairs and initially facilitated the connection with Afronita, disclosed that the celebrated dancer took back all the items she had gifted Abigail.

Afronita allegedly took dresses, shoes, and other stuff from Abigail.



“Everything Afronita bought for Abigail, she took back when the issues started,” Amos shared during the interview.

The online community has not taken kindly to Afronita’s actions, with many condemning her for what they see as a petty and vindictive move.

Social media users have stormed the comments section of the interview to criticize Afronita, emphasizing that such behaviour is not fit for a mentor and role model.

Netizens Reactions…

@Obaasintim – I am glad Endurance stopped people from dragging Afro . Life is unfolding everything eventually. If this was Endurance, I am sure she would have acted differently

@Doris Sarpong – Afronita benefited more from the AbiNita combo, considering that she had her kids dance class in mind all this while. I can confidently say her association with Abigail (considering her disability) was what she needed to convince people of her ability to train kids.

@Bodosky – If Abigail can perform solo to win talented kids, why can’t she perform solo at the Britain gots talent to be the first? That small girl Abigail is blessed and a God gifted child she’s

@Kupa946 – Amos really is a good narrator.Leaves no room for lots of doubts. Afronita used her platform to project Abigail but parents have failed to manage the situation very well.